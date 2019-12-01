This is a submission to Game Off 2019

https://github.com/securas/SealedBite

A downloadable game for Windows, macOS, and Linux

What sort of trouble can you get into in the forest?


Controls

Gamepad is strongly recommended



Credits

Securas : Art, Code, SFX and Design

Wondard : Music

Raindrinker : Playtesting and Design


Special thanks to Matejs from Rocknight Studios for playtesting the game live!

More information
Published 9 days ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsWindows, macOS, Linux
Rating
(3)
Authorssecuras, Wondard
GenreAction
Made withGodot
LicenseGNU General Public License v2.0 (GPL)
Asset licenseCreative Commons Attribution_NonCommercial_NoDerivatives v4.0 International
Average sessionA few minutes
LanguagesEnglish
InputsKeyboard, Gamepad (any)

Install instructions

System Requirements

Operating Systems

Windows 64, Linux 64 or Mac OSX

Graphics

GLES 3.0 Capable System

Download

Download
SealedBite_Linux64.zip 25 MB
Download
SealedBite_MacOSX.zip 25 MB
Download
SealedBite_Win64.zip 23 MB

Comments

Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.

x3d3 days ago

gracias por esta genial experiencia,es bastante divertido.

Reply
securas5 hours ago

Obrigado por experimentares o jogo! Mais ainda por teres tirado o tempo para escrever um comentario.

Reply
SOCS183 days ago

Hi, I really enjoyed your game! I did a livestream of your game on my Twitch channel and I provided a review of the game at the end of the vod. There are a few issues with the game but in general I had an amazing time playing this game, the artstyle is probably my favorite part of the game. I can't wait to see what else you're going to release in the future. Here's the link. Take Care!

Reply
securas3 days ago(+1)

Thanks for checking out the game. Any comment is a good comment! Don't worry about being too harsh :)
All the best for your own gamedev endeavors.

Reply
Lodugh4 days ago

Great game! I love the art style and I'm happy to have this as an example project for some future Godot project :). However I really couldn't beat the boss.. Maybe with a controller but dodging the lasers really seemed a bit to finicky and it was hard to see in which animation frames of the laser you actually could get hit.

Reply
securas3 days ago

Slow motion is required to beat the boss :)

Reply
Lscander5 days ago

It takes some time but beat the final boss nevertheless, would be better if there are some collectable items to increase the HP. Still a great game anyway!

Reply
nezvers5 days ago

Aren't you supposed to mention githubs repository? I know you shared the link on Godot reddit.

Reply
securas5 days ago(+1)

Check the submission page.

Reply
CarbsCode6 days ago (1 edit)

Very great game! Had a little issue and broke in to a section I wasn't suppose to XD But here is my video while checking out your game Securas!

Watch Sealed Bite By Securas from Carbs on www.twitch.tv

Reply
||QcGames||6 days ago

WOW the greatest game made with Godot for the moment in my opinion ! :) Followed some of your development stream too.

Reply
kantal6 days ago

Why the trailer is only 480p? 

Reply
securas6 days ago

the game is 135p

Reply
Bagdev7 days ago

Hello, I loved the game. I have some considerations to make to help at work:

1 - Attack control is not working on either joystick or keyboard. (maybe I'll gain more power later in the game that allows me that, and I haven't gotten to that part yet)
2- I found that the character did not stand out in relation to the scenario, I speak in question the colors, the background colors are very close to the colors of both the character and the enemies. So that doesn't give me a sense of depth. This may be resolved by applying a lighting effect to the player and so on.
3- The same thing that happens in the previous topic happens here. In the thorns I did not have visual feedback because they seemed part of the scenario, I did not have the feeling that I was going to die and it impairs the game, makes him learn, but the feeling I had was not that it was my fault, understand? .

Not only that. Sorry if I was too boring getting your foot like that. But I really loved the game and I want the best for him, I'm already a fan. I loved the pixel art, I loved the soundtrack of the game. He is too beautiful, on a very high level. Ah the level design is fucking awesome too. That's it, hugs from your new fan, Luis.

Reply
Bagdev7 days ago

I am playing now and i discovered the attack haha its amazing

Reply
securas7 days ago

This game rewards persistency

Reply
NavigatorR8 days ago

invalid upload? can't download.

Reply
securas8 days ago

Can you try again please?

Reply
NavigatorR8 days ago(+1)

I did and it worked sorry for not replying sooner passed out afterwards due to too much god damn homework anyways can't wait to have the free time to play your game it looks fun.

Reply
securas8 days ago

No problem! You got me worried there for a bit! Thanks for checking out the game!

Reply
NavigatorR8 days ago

Sorry about that also if you need a tester for Linux versions just ask. I use Arch BTW!

(Keeping the meme alive one comment at a time).

Reply
Peteksi8 days ago

I'm having a visual glitch in this area, parts of the tileset are invisible

Reply
securas8 days ago

That is pretty weird. Which OS are you using?

Reply
Peteksi8 days ago

64-bit Windows 10, Lenovo ThinkPad E480. I once had a similar glitch in Godot but it only happened in the editor. I remember reading that this game was made in Godot as well.

Reply
securas8 days ago

Dang... I cannot replicate this... I've never seen parts of the tilemap disappearing like that... I would get it if all the thing went away but just parts of it is beyond my understanding. 

Reply
Peteksi8 days ago

https://www.reddit.com/r/godot/comments/9ljor3/psa_tilemap_flickering_possible_f...

This could help, however it seems like it doesn't work always. Having this problem in the editor was very annoying (it hasn't happened after I updated Godot). Anyway, I've enjoyed this game a lot so far!

Reply
securas8 days ago

Thanks but this does not seem to be a flickering issue.

Reply
Peteksi9 days ago

Looks great!

Reply