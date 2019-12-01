Sealed Bite
A downloadable game for Windows, macOS, and Linux
What sort of trouble can you get into in the forest?
Controls
Gamepad is strongly recommended
Credits
Securas : Art, Code, SFX and Design
Wondard : Music
Raindrinker : Playtesting and Design
Special thanks to Matejs from Rocknight Studios for playtesting the game live!
|Published
|9 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, Linux
|Rating
|Authors
|securas, Wondard
|Genre
|Action
|Made with
|Godot
|License
|GNU General Public License v2.0 (GPL)
|Asset license
|Creative Commons Attribution_NonCommercial_NoDerivatives v4.0 International
|Average session
|A few minutes
|Languages
|English
|Inputs
|Keyboard, Gamepad (any)
Install instructions
System Requirements
Operating Systems
Windows 64, Linux 64 or Mac OSX
Graphics
GLES 3.0 Capable System
Comments
gracias por esta genial experiencia,es bastante divertido.
Obrigado por experimentares o jogo! Mais ainda por teres tirado o tempo para escrever um comentario.
Hi, I really enjoyed your game! I did a livestream of your game on my Twitch channel and I provided a review of the game at the end of the vod. There are a few issues with the game but in general I had an amazing time playing this game, the artstyle is probably my favorite part of the game. I can't wait to see what else you're going to release in the future. Here's the link. Take Care!
Thanks for checking out the game. Any comment is a good comment! Don't worry about being too harsh :)
All the best for your own gamedev endeavors.
Great game! I love the art style and I'm happy to have this as an example project for some future Godot project :). However I really couldn't beat the boss.. Maybe with a controller but dodging the lasers really seemed a bit to finicky and it was hard to see in which animation frames of the laser you actually could get hit.
Slow motion is required to beat the boss :)
It takes some time but beat the final boss nevertheless, would be better if there are some collectable items to increase the HP. Still a great game anyway!
Aren't you supposed to mention githubs repository? I know you shared the link on Godot reddit.
Check the submission page.
Very great game! Had a little issue and broke in to a section I wasn't suppose to XD But here is my video while checking out your game Securas!
Watch Sealed Bite By Securas from Carbs on www.twitch.tv
WOW the greatest game made with Godot for the moment in my opinion ! :) Followed some of your development stream too.
Why the trailer is only 480p?
the game is 135p
Hello, I loved the game. I have some considerations to make to help at work:
1 - Attack control is not working on either joystick or keyboard. (maybe I'll gain more power later in the game that allows me that, and I haven't gotten to that part yet)
2- I found that the character did not stand out in relation to the scenario, I speak in question the colors, the background colors are very close to the colors of both the character and the enemies. So that doesn't give me a sense of depth. This may be resolved by applying a lighting effect to the player and so on.
3- The same thing that happens in the previous topic happens here. In the thorns I did not have visual feedback because they seemed part of the scenario, I did not have the feeling that I was going to die and it impairs the game, makes him learn, but the feeling I had was not that it was my fault, understand? .
Not only that. Sorry if I was too boring getting your foot like that. But I really loved the game and I want the best for him, I'm already a fan. I loved the pixel art, I loved the soundtrack of the game. He is too beautiful, on a very high level. Ah the level design is fucking awesome too. That's it, hugs from your new fan, Luis.
I am playing now and i discovered the attack haha its amazing
This game rewards persistency
invalid upload? can't download.
Can you try again please?
I did and it worked sorry for not replying sooner passed out afterwards due to too much god damn homework anyways can't wait to have the free time to play your game it looks fun.
No problem! You got me worried there for a bit! Thanks for checking out the game!
Sorry about that also if you need a tester for Linux versions just ask. I use Arch BTW!
(Keeping the meme alive one comment at a time).
I'm having a visual glitch in this area, parts of the tileset are invisible
That is pretty weird. Which OS are you using?
64-bit Windows 10, Lenovo ThinkPad E480. I once had a similar glitch in Godot but it only happened in the editor. I remember reading that this game was made in Godot as well.
Dang... I cannot replicate this... I've never seen parts of the tilemap disappearing like that... I would get it if all the thing went away but just parts of it is beyond my understanding.
https://www.reddit.com/r/godot/comments/9ljor3/psa_tilemap_flickering_possible_f...
This could help, however it seems like it doesn't work always. Having this problem in the editor was very annoying (it hasn't happened after I updated Godot). Anyway, I've enjoyed this game a lot so far!
Thanks but this does not seem to be a flickering issue.
Looks great!